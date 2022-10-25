EAC Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,328.00 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. EAC has a market capitalization of $243.00 million and $61,328.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00004019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.84101368 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30,682.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

