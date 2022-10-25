EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-$1.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.91-$6.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.89.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $7.15 on Tuesday, hitting $151.39. The company had a trading volume of 345,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,432. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 97.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.