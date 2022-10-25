EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.91-$6.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.73-$1.77 EPS.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 5.0 %

EGP traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,432. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average is $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 28.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

