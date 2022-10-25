EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.91 – $6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.93. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.91-$6.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.89.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $7.15 on Tuesday, reaching $151.39. 345,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,432. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after buying an additional 124,567 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.