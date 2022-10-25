Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Raised by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

