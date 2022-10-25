EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $282,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $205,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $194.08. The company had a trading volume of 41,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average of $220.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

