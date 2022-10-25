EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,211,000 after acquiring an additional 572,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 436,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 799,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 697,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 238,470 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 390,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,321. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

