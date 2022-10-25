EdgeRock Capital LLC Takes $211,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 964,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,610,396. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average of $113.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

