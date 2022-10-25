EdgeRock Capital LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.4% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. 1,084,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,337,179. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $178.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

