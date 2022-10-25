Efinity Token (EFI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $58.27 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $58.27 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,972.62 or 0.29769302 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,756,939 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is enjin.io/products/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

