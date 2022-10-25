Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAT. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of ELAT opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. Elanco Animal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

