Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Raised to $581.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $576.00 to $581.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ELV. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Elevance Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $526.50 on Friday. Elevance Health has a one year low of $392.40 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.81. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.38. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $39.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 29.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.