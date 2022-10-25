ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $65.22 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $65.22 million and $100.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32612469 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

