Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EQAL opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53.

