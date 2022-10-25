Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESRT opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

See Also

