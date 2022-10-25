Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 284,156 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JMST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. 20,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

