Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after buying an additional 5,335,089 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,914,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 64,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $55.07.

