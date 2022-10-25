Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVV traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.09. 130,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.