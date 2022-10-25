Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.97 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $8.97 million and $185,413.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00081239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007849 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,629,969 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

