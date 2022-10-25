Enigma 24 Hour Volume Reaches $51,425.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $127,279.36 and $51,425.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,509.15 or 0.28516974 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011138 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

