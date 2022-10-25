Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

EFSC opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

