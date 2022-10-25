Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.
Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %
EFSC opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.
