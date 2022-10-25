Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Enterprise Financial Services

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

