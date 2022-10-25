Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52-$3.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.94.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after buying an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,533,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after buying an additional 652,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,417,000 after buying an additional 58,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

