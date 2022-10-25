Estate Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,955 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average is $128.71. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

