Estate Counselors LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 591.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 229,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,466 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 256.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 221.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,599 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $101.60.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.