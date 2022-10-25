EthereumFair (ETF) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $96.33 million and $2.81 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00004070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,493.49 or 0.28473666 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011121 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.78939233 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,799,741.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

