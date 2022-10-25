Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Hits $2.53

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00013091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $75.87 million and $3.03 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

