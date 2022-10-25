Euler Price Tops $7.26 on Major Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Euler has a market cap of $72.13 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $7.26 or 0.00036048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

