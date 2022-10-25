Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Trading Up 9.9%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.47. Approximately 1,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 552,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Everbridge Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $122,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 571.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

