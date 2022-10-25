EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 7.84, but opened at 8.24. EverCommerce shares last traded at 8.13, with a volume of 1,923 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVCM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 17.46.

EverCommerce Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of 10.96 and a 200 day moving average of 10.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.12. The firm had revenue of 157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 152.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. Equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

