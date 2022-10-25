Evmos (EVMOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $677.57 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00011571 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $677.57 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

