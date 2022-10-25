Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Exterran Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.58 on Friday. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.49. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Exterran

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Featured Articles

