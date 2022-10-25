Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Exterran Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.58 on Friday. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.
Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.49. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Exterran
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
Featured Articles
