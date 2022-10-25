F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.01 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of F5 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Up 3.3 %

F5 stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.47. The company had a trading volume of 876,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,206. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average of $162.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 27.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter worth $206,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 26.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

