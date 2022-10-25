F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.01 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of F5 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.69.
F5 Stock Up 3.3 %
F5 stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.47. The company had a trading volume of 876,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,206. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average of $162.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at F5
In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 27.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter worth $206,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 26.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.