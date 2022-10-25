FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 5.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC owned 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.49. 3,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,925. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.