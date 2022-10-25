Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Lowered by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 12.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal Price Performance

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

