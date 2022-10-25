Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $14.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Fastly Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 9,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $114,349.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 9,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $114,349.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $915,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 122.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

