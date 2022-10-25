Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on FATE. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,540,000 after buying an additional 1,581,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 743,525 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

