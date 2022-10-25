FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

FBK traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,208. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers bought 53,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,760,914.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

