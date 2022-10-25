Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $61.02 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $61.02 million and $5.60 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00082432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00059375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007628 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

