Filecoin (FIL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $127.92 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $127.92 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00025793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,972.62 or 0.29769302 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011628 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 305,717,512 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

