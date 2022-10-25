First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) is Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises 2.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Horizon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $253,190,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,518,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,770,000 after purchasing an additional 157,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,585. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

