First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO David B. Becker Purchases 10,000 Shares

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
INBK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. 70,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.65. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.
First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
