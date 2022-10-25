First National Trust Co Has $11.48 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,779. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average of $160.64. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

