First National Trust Co Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

