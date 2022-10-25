First National Trust Co Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 52,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 74,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.94. 42,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,630. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

About Caterpillar



Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

