First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

First Republic Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Republic Bank has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

