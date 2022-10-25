First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $67.12.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

