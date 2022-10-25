First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,519,000 after buying an additional 102,696 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,464,000. Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 83,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.79. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,764. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

