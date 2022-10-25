First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,799 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMHI stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,316. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $56.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

