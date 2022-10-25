First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FPL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

